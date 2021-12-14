The bail reform laws in New York state present many issues. These laws allow criminals to be released on their own recognizance without bail for many crimes, before their court date. Criminals can steal up to $1,000 worth of goods, commit arson, assault or even stalk another person, and be released. These crimes, and many more, should be punishable immediately after they commit their crime so that criminals think twice before doing these things.
It is irresponsible to release these dangerous criminals back into our community. They will continue to commit crimes and create havoc in the community until they are rightly punished. A large majority of criminals are not one-and-done, as they continue to commit the same offenses over and over again, especially if they know there will be little consequence for their actions. These criminals can flee or not show up to their hearing, and then police officers have to execute warrants to go and find them, which is very dangerous, and does not always result in an arrest.
Another major criticism of these laws is that they choose the criminal over the victim. They deserve justice, and for their perpetrator to be put away in prison, or to have other consequences immediately after they commit their crime. With bail reform, criminals are not punished as they should be. Instead, they are released and can go and commit the same crime against the same victim, or against another victim. Victim’s rights should be the number one priority of the justice system.
There needs to be action to address the problems with these laws. Criminals deserve more severe, immediate consequences for their actions so that they know better than to commit the same crime again. The bail reform laws need to be fixed now!
Brandon Gregory
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.