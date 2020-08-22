It certainly is true that George Floyd should not have been killed for trying to pass counterfeit money.
If that were the punishment, our Congress, most of the executive branch and Federal Reserve officers would have a policeman kneeling on their necks.
The fact is very few Americans realize the mess we are in. Mr. Trump brags about the greatest economy ever last year. In fact, more than a trillion dollars was added to our national debt — not a cent was paid back. Now we are in the process of adding $5 trillion or $6 trillion more.
In the past, the printing of money has always ended badly, as Germans who have studied their history of the early 1920s have learned. No one lives beyond their means forever
Gerard Bourgeois
Morris
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.