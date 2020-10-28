Guns are doing just fine during the pandemic. Guns are not out of work. Guns have not lost their health care. Guns are not addicted to opioids. Guns do not go to work sick because they lack sick pay. Guns are not worried about their kids falling further behind in their education and guns do not lose sleep because they’re anxious about not having enough to eat. Guns enjoy the benefit of the highest law in land, Constitutional authority.
Given the historic debacle we find ourselves in, guns should be the least of our worries, yet Pete Oberacker, like Golem with his precious, can’t stop talking about them. Guns, guns, guns. He’s a one-trick pony. People in NY51 are hurting; they need food, benefits, health care, jobs and more. They need to know their kids can go to school safely and their parents are not the next statistic.
Oberacker? He’s worried about the guns. Well, Pete, the guns are all right but our kids are not.
Luckily, we have a much better choice this year for state Senate, Jim Barber. Barber, to be sure, supports gun-owner rights but he doesn’t fetishize. He cares more about people than things and will bring the leadership we need to get through this public health crisis. The hardworking taxpayers of NY51 need help to get beyond a pandemic not of their making.
Barber will bring the common sense, the business acumen, the perseverance, and the compassion we need to overcome the effects of the pandemic. We need Jim Barber in Albany.
Maurice Bouchard
Schenevus
