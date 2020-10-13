Voters in the 51st State Senate District should be very pleased this year to have the opportunity to vote for Jim Barber, a lifelong area farmer and an individual dedicated to protecting the open space and scenic beauty that make our region a destination for visitors across the state and beyond.
Jim Barber has been a leader in New York’s agricultural industry, serving with the USDA Farm Service Agency and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. In addition, he is a co-founder of NY Farms, an organization begun to initiate dialogue between farmers and non-agricultural groups. This effort led to America’s first Farm to School program, now adopted nationwide.
Jim is committed to protecting natural resources and addressing climate change. He and his family experienced the devastating effects of increased flooding when their home and family farm were destroyed in 2011 by Hurricane Irene. It is an indication of his strength and character that they came back from that disaster while helping neighbors and others recover from similar impacts.
Perhaps his own words say it best: “I am motivated by the opportunity to improve conditions for everyone who lives here. I have spent my life working with my hands, managing daily challenges with creative solutions, and serving as an advocate for farmers and rural communities.”
Jim Barber will bring that work ethic, compassion and commitment to the 51st District as its state senator.
Andrew Mason
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.