As this year more than any other has shown us, it’s a time to settle issues that affect us all, not a time to be embroiled in ideological arguments. This is why I’ve decided that Jim Barber is the candidate to best represent the 51st District for state senator. Mr. Barber is not only an incredible farmer who’s provided top-notch products to his customers, but he’s also been an employer for many people in the area. And as if farming isn’t enough of a career, he’s also served in the public life looking out for all of our best interests. He is a model of what can be done.
Mr. Barber’s well laid out website will tell you all you need to know about his successes, plans and concerns. His proposed plans make sense for where we are now. They are realistic ones that would help everyone wherever they lie on the political spectrum. He is a man who knows how to listen, knows how to look at his district around him and see what it needs to move forward without this being the kind of progress that injures us in the end.
Mary Ashwood
Cherry Valley
