We residents of the 51st Senate District should consider ourselves very lucky to have Jim Barber as the Democratic candidate for New York State Senate. He’s a fifth-generation farmer who’s guided his 500-acre family farm business through floods, recessions, transitions and expansions, all while keeping his eye on the well-being of his community. He’s served on his local school board, on chamber of commerce committees and as the Schoharie County Farm Bureau president. He worked to ensure the safety of the Gilboa dam. In keeping with Jim’s sense of responsibility and caring for his community, Jim has literally shared the fruits of his labor with people in need, the Barber Farm being one of the largest produce donors to the Regional Food Bank system.
Jim Barber’s management skills as well as his talent for problem solving and bringing people together have been recognized beyond his immediate community. He was appointed to be the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, where he improved the integrity and delivery of federal programs while sustaining a 20% reduction in budget and staff and a 10% reduction in the number of offices statewide. Under his leadership, the time for processing farm loan applications was reduced from 65 to 33 days.
In summary, Jim offers the voters an unusual combination of experience as a small business owner, a deep understanding of the challenges farmers face in this region and broad experience and success managing a large federally funded agency. He’s made his living from the rich soil of the Schoharie Valley and has given back to his community with a steadfast and generous spirit sorely needed at this time. I urge you to vote for Jim Barber for state Senate.
Susan Dapkins
Meredith
