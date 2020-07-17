Re: The degradation of journalism during the era of cancel culture
Thank you Michael Barone for your column in today (July 15)’s paper. The state of journalism today should send a chill down the spine of every independent-thinking American.
The freedom we enjoy in the United States is at serious risk when our independent-thinking journalists are silenced.
Marie Petikas
Norwood, New Jersey
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.