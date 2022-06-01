I am dismayed to see on the website of Cooperstown All Star Village on Route 205 in Oneonta that they are not requiring masks or vaccinations of attendees.
I understand how important the camp and its visitors are to the Oneonta community and its economy, particularly downtown and area businesses, hotels and restaurants. However, with the COVID cases in Otsego County on the rise, is this wise? I urge those vaccinated and boosted, even twice, to dust off their face masks and hand-sanitize frequently. For those not vaccinated, it's not too late.
Nancy Wolters
Oneonta
