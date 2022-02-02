The denial of election to Cooperstown’s Baseball Hall of Fame of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemons should give rise to a reconsideration by the Hall of Fame of its heretofore unimpeachable position in the world of baseball and as the repository and arbiter of all things baseball.
That reconsideration should start with its name: The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. How can it continue to go call itself the National Baseball Hall of Fame when it does not include two of the greatest players ever to play the game? How can it continue to assert that it is the national museum of baseball? Would the Museum of Modern Art in New York City (of which Stephen C. Clark, the founder of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was one of the founding directors) still presume to be the premier museum in the United States for the display of modern art if it excluded Picasso?
This sad and embarrassing development should engender some soul-searching in the organization’s offices on Main Street, Cooperstown. No better place to begin would be reconsideration of the manner and criteria used for selecting those to be honored for their extraordinary accomplishments on the field of dreams.
John A. Rudy
New York City
