I couldn’t agree more with you in your Daily Star editorial “Baseball must change to survive” (Nov. 12-13, 2022), about Major League Baseball’s woes with their dying fan base.
One big factor not mentioned in your editorial, if not one of the most important in my estimation, is the fact that most of the playoff games and ALL of the World Series games start at night after 8 p.m. I have fond memories as a kid of racing home after school to catch the start of the second or third inning of those marvelous World Series games.
My kids and now their kids have no such cranial connections to baseball. Little Leaguers are usually heading to bed by that time of night. MLB is losing its current and its future generational fan base, trading it for the prime time, TV network, all-mighty dollar! They have only themselves to blame for this foul baseball. Please forward this to the commish!
Kevin Grady
Cooperstown
