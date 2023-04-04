FoxCare Fitness Center needs to stay open to the public. Here is some history of the original vision for the property.
In December 1994, my late father and brother purchased what was then known as The Pyramid Mall in the town of Oneonta. They had a vision. And the vision was to save this vacant building property and develop it for the community. My brother was quoted in The Daily Star: “We looked at the property. We felt it was a good building, that we could turn it around and bring it into a productive state, make it an asset to the community.”
Remember how providers were scattered around the city of Oneonta in homes and old buildings? The new vision was to bring them under one umbrella for easy access by the community. The vision was presented to A.O. Fox administrators, who agreed. The end result is what you see now — providers are under one roof with a lab, education center and fitness center; a place for the whole community to improve their physical and mental health. So, to read they are closing the fitness center to the public, those who are not in need of rehab, is more than upsetting.
IF it’s about membership decline, be creative. Think outside the box. The facility already has lap and therapy pools along with easy access parking, which other local gyms are lacking. And then promote it, sell it, do what my father and brother did 29 years ago. It can happen if they want it to. Do better. Please.
I encourage the community and Bassett administrators to visit the Facebook page “Save FoxCare Fitness” and read the heartfelt stories of why this center needs to stay open to the public.
Jaci Bettiol
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.