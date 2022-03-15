To all of you who recently have been or have had a loved one in the hospital:
On Saturday, Oct. 2, I had my husband admitted to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. I voiced that he was DNR (do not resuscitate). No one offered me any document to sign to this effect. On Sunday afternoon, he was transferred to a room. I went with him and informed the admitting nurse that he was DNR. I informed him that I had a health care proxy stating this wish. He asked that I bring it in. On Monday, I brought this document in and asked the clerk to please make sure this was in my husband’s chart and it was marked to alert all staff of the DNR status. I was never informed of any other document until Oct. 15, when I spoke to a hospice representative that my husband throughout his stay was a full code. At this time, I was presented with the appropriate document by his attending doctors. My husband had been sent to intensive care, intubated and spent over a week in the step down unit.
Unfortunately, on the 17th, my husband of 58 years passed away within 12 hours of leaving the step down unit.
I have been informed by management that I should have had this document at the Emergency Room upon admission.
I’m writing this letter to all of you out there to please make sure that you are aware of what the documents state. Make sure you or your family’s wishes are being done. An afterthought: There is a bulletin board in every room. I should have written across it “DNR.” I was led to believe the document I brought in was enough.
Carol Terk
Jefferson
