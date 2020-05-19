I want to pass on some information about the unemployment problems many people might be experiencing:
My nephew who lives in Rome, New York, applied for unemployment before the website included Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Every week he went in to re-certify that he still needed it. One question asked, "How many days are you NOT ready, willing or able to work?" You can choose 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or more. He answered "4" based on government-issued orders to stay at home and thought that was accurate. He had been waiting for more than five weeks and when he called the hotline. He was never able to talk to anyone, which I'm sure is the case for most.
He talked with a friend who was in the same situation who found out that if you selected "4" that told the system that you were only able to not work 4 of 7 days, which took you out of the loop. Therefore, you got nothing. His friend said that he had contacted Gov. Cuomo's office where he was finally able to talk to someone. The governor's office took his information and put in a call to unemployment who called him, and he was able to straighten it out.
My nephew did that and got a call back within an hour from unemployment. He explained his situation and the person he spoke to said that was a quite common problem. While on the phone he and his girlfriend were able to take care of everything. He will get his first weekly payment the end of this week and should see the six weeks of back pay by Monday at the latest.
If you have a problem, call Cuomo's office at 518-474-8390. Call at 9 a.m. which boosts your chances of not having to stay on hold forever.
Rob Baum
Oneonta
