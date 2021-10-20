There are five propositions on this year's election ballot. They will be on the back of the ballot.
Number one is a redistricting amendment that would avoid the independent redistricting process by refusing to allow a vote on the plan. This would give Democrats the opportunity to draw the maps.
Proposition two is right to clean air, water and healthful environment to each person.
Proposition three eliminates the 10-day advance voter registration requirement. This is an invitation to voter fraud as poll workers would not be able to verify their eligibility.
Proposition four permits no-excuse absentee voting. This would allow ballot harvesting ( third parties collect and deliver ballots) and universal vote by mail. Also opens the door to internet voting.
Proposition five increases the authority of the New York City Civil Court. They would be able to hear claims up to $50,000 instead of current $25,000.
Vote informed on the proposals.
Margaret Kenyon
East Meredith
