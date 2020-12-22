As we prepare for the holidays, one must remain mindful that this season can be a time of stress and depression for some. The focus on family and gift-giving can lead some to partake in risky behaviors, such as gambling.
Do you or a loved one gamble to cope with holiday stress? Examples of gambling are: playing state lottery games, playing casino games such as slot machines, betting on the outcome of a sporting event or playing a game of skill such as poker for money. Simply, gambling is risking something of value at a chance to win a reward.
Turning to gambling to cope can lead to gambling problems.
Here are a few ideas to help you get through the time: Develop a budget and stick to it. Decide how much you can afford to spend. If you overspend, turn your finances over to a trusted friend or family member, ending the opportunity to overspend. You can also set up limits on your credit cards and bank accounts. Before attending social gatherings, decide if they provoke a risky behavior. If friends and family gather for sporting events or card games, visit before or after these games occur. Remain mindful when giving gifts. Avoid gifting gambling-related items such as lottery tickets. These gifts could cause someone struggling with gambling to have increased gambling-related problems.
If you or a loved one struggles with a gambling-related issue, we at the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center are here to help. Call us at 315-413-4676. We wish you and yours a happy and stress-free holiday season.
Elizabeth A. Toomey
East Syracuse
Toomey is a team leader of the Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.
