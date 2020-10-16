I just needed to thank Mr. Bechtold for his Senior Scene column. He writes so beautifully and with a lovely soul. I read it to my mom and we both love it so much. Thank you!
Linda Worth
Hartwick
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.