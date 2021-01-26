In a letter to the editor on Dec. 31, Peter Pollock states that I vastly understated the severity of coronavirus and I used Trump-like expressions to sway opinion. Pollock then throws me a bone stating that I may be a “nice guy.”
I will not toot my own horn to comment on whether I am a” nice guy.” There is, however, much local debate on said topic.
Mr. Pollock proceeds to make a ridiculous comparison of being encaged with a Bengal tiger to exposure to coronavirus. Even the exaggerator-in-chief President Trump was not that careless in twitting. The blatant hypocrisy of many Trump haters is astounding!.
The medical and pharmaceutical establishments would have the folks believe that human life is doomed without their drugs and vaccinations. My life experience and study have led me down a different path. Getting plenty of exercise, sunshine, fresh air, rest and consuming mass quantities of fruits and vegetables are the real keys to superb health. The above healthful measures will also strengthen the body’s defense systems, rendering so-called dangerous viruses puny!
Steve Broe
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.