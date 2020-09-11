Our world has changed significantly since March 18, 2020, when the Cooperstown village elections were originally scheduled. Until last month, the village board was unable to meet in person, due to the pandemic, so monthly meetings took place via Zoom and were streamed live on the village website. They are also archived on the village’s YouTube channel.
MacGuire Benton probably didn’t know a pandemic was heading our way, but last year as a first-time board member he had the foresight to recommend the village board record all meetings and stream them. His goal was to improve the board’s transparency and accessibility for everyone. He headed the task force, which researched his idea, and advanced a proposal to video stream all monthly meetings. So, if you’ve had the opportunity to see the Cooperstown Village Board in action over the past several months you have MacGuire Benton to thank.
Next Tuesday, you will have the opportunity to ensure MacGuire keeps fighting for accountability, accessibility and innovation in Cooperstown. You will also have the opportunity to vote for two other excellent incumbents: Trustee Joe Membrino, whose years of experience in water rights and legal public service have greatly benefited our community, and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, whose deep understanding of the village’s inner workings and attention to detail is a huge asset to Cooperstown. I hope you’ll join me in voting for MacGuire, Joe and Ellen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Cooperstown Village Fire Hall.
Jeanne Dewey
Cooperstown
Dewey is a Cooperstown village trustee.
