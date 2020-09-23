A driver stopped her car to ask about my dog. She parked and got out of the car in order to come pet the dog.
I slipped on my mask, and we got to talking. One thing led to another, and she mentioned that she would never vote for Donald Trump.
It came out that because she is a Bernie supporter, and because he is not on the ticket, she does not intend to vote in November. When I suggested that staying home is a vote for Donald Trump, she rushed back to her car.
If you are that woman reading this, or have a similar point of view, I hope that you will take a minute and think.
It is a fact that if you stay home that is one less vote for Joe Biden, and a vote for Donald Trump and his political parasites.
They will not fight global warming while the ashes from the California fires hide the blue skies where I am sitting in the state of New York at this moment. They will not work to ensure health care for all including hearing aids, eye glasses and dental work. They will not stop the spread of COVID-19 with science. They will not create jobs by improving infrastructure.
Joe Biden will.
Please vote on Nov. 3.
Gloria Zola-Mulloy
Fleischmanns
