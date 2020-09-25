I wish all of the students, teachers, aides, faculty and staff, custodians and groundskeepers, administration and Boards of Education in Otsego County good luck and God bless in this school year.
We are in a strange time and I have the upmost faith in everyone that we come back better and more dynamic before. The communities in our county support and back you 100 percent. Thank you to every single person in the municipalities in Otsego County for being uplifting, inspirational and dedicated. God bless you all.
A.J. Hamill
Maryland
Hamill is running for Maryland town supervisor.
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.