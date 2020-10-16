Many rural residents have come to feel isolated and not part of what may be called mainstream America. The rapid changes in social, economic, political and technological conditions and thinking have been hard to understand and accept.
Often they perceive huge differences between their lifestyles and those of people who are urban-oriented, have had the opportunity to attend college, work in the professions and may be of a different political party.
A lot of rural residents have come to believe that the current administration’s actions and policies have been good and will preserve their traditional ways.
Is this correct? Have the past four years of the Trump administration really been all that good for rural America? Are we better off?
We can all take some time to read “The Biden-Harris Plan to Build Back Better in Rural America.” It contains a number of objectives and multiple action items.
The plan is long — maybe too long. Here are some important points:
• Revitalize rural economies by pursuing trade policies that work for American farmers, supporting beginning farmers, fostering development of regional food systems, investing in wind and solar energy, invest $20 billion in rural broadband infrastructure and expand access to credit for new and small businesses.
• Help rural communities fully access federal resources and prioritize persistent poverty in rural areas.
• Improve access to quality health care by expanding coverage to low income adults, adequately fund rural hospitals, double funding for community health centers, deploying telehealth in rural areas, building new clinics and defending the Affordable Care Act.
Of course just because there is a plan does not mean that every item will come to fruition. However, at least Biden does have a plan to improve the lives of rural residents. Trump does not.
Bill Sharick
Gilboa
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.