A recent Sound Off asked if anyone is a happy with President Biden.
I am happy that Biden is president. He brought dignity, truth, honesty and integrity back to the office. He re-established our place in the world, stopped construction of a pipeline whose oil would never have benefitted Americans, put humanity into the situation at our southern border, made COVID vaccinations a priority and had the courage to end an unwinnable 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Contrast that with what Trump did. Trump made the U.S. a laughingstock around the world, sacrificed our environment, ignored scientific warnings about global warming, put immigrant children in pens and encouraged Americans to drink bleach. He made a joke out of COVID, causing the needless deaths of thousands, and his mismanagement of the crisis caused us to lose a year of commerce due to lockdowns.
So, here’s a reality check for the misguided person whose ranted mistruths probably came from listening solely to right-wing media. There was no Big Lie, just a big ego-driven bully who couldn’t admit defeat. If there was any voter tampering, don’t you think the Republicans would be all over it by now? There were, however, violent acts perpetrated against Americans on Jan. 6, instigated by Donald J. Trump.
He did so many bad things and what’s happening in our economy now is his fault. Inflation is rising because of supply-chain issues caused by the lockdown initiated by Trump’s inactions. The reality is there are no simple solutions, and nothing is black or white.
We owe it to ourselves and each other to get information from neutral sources, not Fox News or MSNBC. Question the validity of what you are hearing because there are people out there who don’t care about anyone but themselves, and polarizing us meets their needs.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
