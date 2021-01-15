Global warming poses an existential threat to humanity. We need Joe Biden to become The Climate President.
The need for bold and timely action on climate was a major reason why voters rejected the Trump administration this November.
A decade ago the Green Party initiated the call for a Green New Deal. It combined a rapid 10-year transition to 100% renewables, zero-emissions with an Economic Bill of Rights (guaranteed living wage jobs, universal health care, housing, education) as FDR had called for in his last State of the Unions.
Congress should make the GND a core part of a COVID economic relief package to reboot our economy as Europe is doing.
Climate groups have also outlined a series of critical executive actions that President Biden should take on day one (See ClimatePresident.org). This includes stopping new fossil fuel infrastructure.
In December, the UN secretary general called on all countries to declare a climate emergency or face “catastrophic” results. A climate emergency declaration needs to launch a full-scale mobilization of the nation’s resources to solve the climate crisis, similar to what America did after Pearl Harbor.
While it is too late to completely stop climate change, hopefully the worst-case scenarios can be avoided. Young people are increasingly leading the demand for climate action as they realize that so-called adults have jeopardized their future by sitting on their hands for the last 30 years despite increasing warnings from scientists.
Biden’s climate policies in the general election were significantly stronger than during the primary. The world needs him to continue his evolution to a climate champion.
Mark Dunlea
Poestenkill
