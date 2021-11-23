A recent weekly poll was timely indeed. The Biden campaign made out to be moderate, but Joe is weak and submits to the left-wing ideologues he is surrounded by.
They are, in effect, everything that they accused Trump off being. They are attempting to turn the USA into an authoritarian communist autocracy, using the DOJ as the hammer to destroy political dissent.
The so-called insurrection was nothing of the sort and there were worse attacks against the capital by the left in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, bombings by the Weather Underground and the like.
The clowns in the White house are doing everything backwards. Windmills and solar farms cannot run America, so if fossil fuel plants are to be replaced, the ONLY option is nuclear power. All energy has its own pollution downside including wind and solar, make no mistake about that. Storing electric from wind and solar to power homes and factories, let alone charging all these electric cars that are being shoved down our throats, will require banks of batteries so large as to be completely impractical. The non-fossil power should be online BEFORE fossil fuel use is scaled back, but the administration is doing the opposite.
The open border, illegal and unconstitutional, is part of making this country communist, as is Merrick Garland’s weaponization of the DOJ against anyone disagreeing with this regime.
Thomas Amann
Andes
