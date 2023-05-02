President Biden, please don’t run again. Last time I, a registered Republican, didn’t so much vote for you as I voted against the incumbent windbag, President Trumpet.
Under your presidency our borders have been thrown open not just to asylum seekers but to anyone and to all the drugs they could carry. My father waited in line to reap the rewards of U.S. citizenship, now they come by the thousands to exploit and be exploited.
My wife and I worked hard to earn and pay for our college degrees. Now you want me to pay for thousands of students who never should have been in college in the first place. Why? Do I owe them? Who owed me?
In case you missed the point; that’s my hard earned money you are spending!
I also hold you responsible for the disgraceful way your administration handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan. As a vet I’m ashamed, did you forget the saying, “leave no one behind?”
As to the budget, did you learn nothing about the art of compromise in all those years in the Senate? I want a balanced budget, a dent in the national debt, and candy in my Christmas stocking. Guess which one I expect to get from your administration.
As to your age, I wish you health for at the next four years and many more. I suggest you spend them as a senior statesman in retirement.
Pat McBrearty
Milford
