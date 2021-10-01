Republicans blame President Biden for former president Donald Trump’s repulsive idiocy?! DT made a “deal” with the Taliban to withdraw US forces. President Biden did not make this deal, but Biden had to follow DT’s cement tracks.
After 20 years of American assistance in Afghanistan, the Afghan Army walked away from any conflict with the Taliban. Extended American military involvement would only cause more American casualties. Biden works to rebuild trust, unity, honesty, caring, sharing, helping, where DT still babbles his hate, racism, police brutality, lies.
Biden has a strong religious faith but President Biden, elected by 80 million legal votes, does not shove his religion down our throats. Religious freedom! Women must have control over their bodies and reproductive organs. No court, no arrogant, insulting, condescending man in any position, should be dictating birth control to women. Ninety-six senators voted for Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Supreme Court in 1993, knowing her stance on reproductive rights, but Republicans are now screaming “anti-abortion.” And why is McConnell “speaking for all Republicans”?
Support women’s rights to determine their own futures, their own number of children, their choice to have an abortion, which is a far safer procedure than birth.
Republicans refuse health care, child care, education aid, tax equality, housing assistance but scream, “You have to have that baby!”
Support truth, sharing, tax equality. Stop listening to lies on Fox lies. Support Biden. Support fellow citizens. Support women’s rights.
Denise Michelson
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.