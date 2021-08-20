President Biden has created a political and military catastrophe for the U.S. with his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Moreover, his unplanned and precipitous removal of U.S. military forces has jeopardized the lives of thousands of our citizens, as well as the many Afghan citizens who worked with us over the past 20 years.
Just as bad, he has created vast uncertainty among our friends and allies as to U.S. credibility while allowing our adversaries — particularly China and Russia — an astounding propaganda victory.
All of these results were an unforced error by President Biden. I supported a continued U.S. presence because it was in our national security interest to thwart a return of a terrorist enclave, while providing us a key military and diplomatic outpost in that region. However, if the U.S. was going to withdraw our military, Biden should have ensured that U.S. civilians and our Afghan supporters were removed from the nation before our military, not after. Do not be surprised if the Taliban keep our citizens hostage as part of an effort to negotiate further concessions from Mr. Biden.
I also note that this disaster has been met with silence by my successor in congress, Rep. Delgado. Given his history, we can assume that Delgado supports Biden’s Afghan decision-making.
Robert Gates, former Defense Secretary under President Obama, said in his memoir that Joe Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy decision over the past 40 years. That assessment has proven true once again.
John J. Faso
Kinderhook
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.