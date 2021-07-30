Dear President Biden,
I think you are the perfect president to lead our country back to sanity and forward to social justice. The problem is that the Republicans are not going to be bipartisan and it’s time to take off the gloves of diplomacy. I know you believe you can sway them towards compromise with patience and persistence, but they only care about satisfying the ultra-rich and maintaining power.
So, Republican legislators will continue to accept dark money from those who really run the country, suppress voting rights so that our Democratic ideals can’t be realized, block legislation that we desperately need to repair our infrastructure, spread lies and ridicule the truth and those who protect it, and just basically care about themselves and being reelected.
You came into office with such grand ideas to improve our country by bringing back decency, honesty and integrity, by bringing back jobs and protecting the environment. I’m sure it’s disappointing to realize the Republican men and women sworn to uphold democracy on our behalf are not going to budge an inch even when many Americans agree with you.
It is all politics, dark money and what billionaires want ... no taxes and to keep the people unaware, distracted and at each other’s throats.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
