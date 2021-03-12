The Daily Star recently made some drive-by critiques of bitcoin. Since bitcoin doesn’t have a pressroom, I thought my humble opinion should suffice in its defense. I only hope to give balance to the reader’s diet.
The accusations levied against bitcoin; pointless, wasteful, phony and a bubble.
The sentiment stems from not seeing why bitcoin is valuable in the first place. Is it pointless to have a funding mechanism for Wikileaks when our government censors them financially for exposing war crimes? Is it wasteful to provide the common man with a form of money outside the control of central bankers? Is it phony because it emerges from the free market of subjective value rather than from the barrel of a government gun? Is bitcoin a bubble or is the dollar?
M1 money supply took off faster than my blood flow in the morning this year. Where did it come from? Where did it go? I don’t know, let’s ask Cotton-Eyed Joe. Or better yet ask Gadhafi why a gold-backed currency will get you killed.
You see, bitcoin is the healthy reaction to the cancer of fiat currency. The point is to separate money and state. Bitcoiners simply attest that the power to create money is one too powerful to be left to any persons. Opaque, un-audited and whimsical monetary policy of the Federal Reserve must be reasoned to be better than the transparent and certain monetary policy of the bitcoin network.
The second order effects of fiat currency have been consistent inflation, perpetual war, too big to fail policy and the death of prudence in the name of consumer spending. These things are inconsistent with commodity money.
In my opinion, its energy use is justified and necessary. Printing money is a practice of thievery and a sin we must put to rest.
