Three cheers! So many Americans now — especially younger Americans — finally seem to get what “Black Lives Matter” is all about. It took the video of George Floyd’s killing, after a series of similar abuses in recent years, to get us beyond the denials and rationalizations that are often expressed about race relations. Of course, “All Lives Matter!” But since 1865, many Blacks have been neglected. There has never been a sustained national effort to promote equal rights and opportunities for ALL Americans. Quite the contrary.
We have not really confronted America’s historical failures dating back to 1865. We have typically emphasized our nation’s "exceptionalism" without acknowledging how much people of color have contributed to our economic growth and security. Many now, finally, seem to recognize that our racial history should be reconsidered, pro and con. “Black Lives Matter” means even more than reconsidering our history and reforming our criminal justice system. It means prioritizing a real concern for the countless numbers of children of color who grow up in urban areas, especially, without hope for a decent education, good jobs and opportunities for a good life in America.
Members of the Oneonta-area branch of the NAACP observed and participated in last month’s demonstrations in Oneonta, Delhi, Cooperstown and Unadilla. We applaud the organizers and all who attended in support of racial equality and justice for all Americans. We view the nationwide nonviolent Black Lives Matter events in recent weeks as an opportunity for citizens to listen, think and learn about criminal justice matters, voter suppression, housing discrimination and other critical issues.
It should be obvious that the NAACP opposes violence and property damage caused by provocateurs and political extremists. We continue to support non-violent efforts to end racial discrimination and promote equal opportunities for all Americans.
Lee Fisher and Paul Conway
Oneonta
Fisher is president and Conway secretary of the Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP.
