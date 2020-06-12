To object to the statement “Black Lives Matter” with the statement “all lives matter” demonstrates an alarming lack of logic or ability to think.
You can’t use the precedent of a fact to argue against that fact. If you believed that all lives matter you would be the first to point out that a specific category of life matters when there is evidence that a reminder is in order. To have difficulty with the statement “Black Lives Matter” evidences your difficulty with the fact that all life matters. Furthermore the fact that there is a felt need to take one category of humanity and make the statement that their lives matter is emblematic of a lack of humanity in the rest of us, and any objection to the statement that their lives matter validates the necessity of stating that they do.
If you have a problem with the term “Black Lives Matter” you are the very reason it needs to be said. I think people sometimes say this because they want to “remain neutral.” Believing we have recourse to neutrality in the current situation is the height of head-in-the-sand white privilege, and that IS part of the problem.
There is no fence to sit on anymore. A new America is in the making. Americans stand paused in dialectic and diometric opposition today as much as at any time in history, and privileged inaction in the face of social, economic and ecological injustice is a militant stance in the face of this inevitable reformation. The question now is will the American tradition of fraternity and great love forge an alchemy of hope, or will the American tradition of aggression and cultural lag result in yet another backslide? So this is the time to decide; what really matters to you?
Peter Shulman
Oneonta
