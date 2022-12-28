It is interesting being a Republican these days, and the literal hatred imposed upon Republicans in a one-party state like New York.
But we forget something — actually a lot of things: Hatred to many individuals arriving without formal invitation to this nation, being treated as political pawns. There is a gift from France on Bedloe’s Island in New York Harbor, a large statue of the Roman Goddess of Liberty, called Columbia. Inscribed on her is a poem, "The New Colossus,” by Emma Lazarus. I think we should all read the poem.
It is the fault of the departing Congressional leadership and current president for the crisis. How quickly we forget that it was Republican Sen. Jacob Javits who forced the War Powers Act, and another Republican, Eisenhower, who forced the desegregation of Ole Miss by federalizing the National Guard, with the passage of the first Civil Rights Act.
My view is to let Mr. Trump just go fade away and end his use as a political tool. The inauguration of Andrew Jackson was far more violent.
Let us not forget the bogus “Gulf of Tonkin” by a U.S. president, resulting in carnage. A limited president was elected by the U.S. Supreme Court and then used the lie of weapons of mass destruction. My suggestion is to keep the torch of the Statue of Liberty permanently shining, and instead blame the political process caused by a one-party national government.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
