Though many of us may be lifelong independent or Democratic voters in state and national elections, it is a time-honored thing in our rural communities to be party-blind and truth-focused in local elections: we can get to know our officials for who they are — and can at least keep things decent in our own back yard.
To that end, whatever your party, please consider on Election Day that Dave Bliss has been a deeply committed, consensus-building, truth-telling member of our community and municipal governments for around a half century. I had the happy experience of working closely with Dave for several decades when he was in the town government in Middlefield — and every single day he lived up to near-perfection in great rural stewardship: phenomenal work ethic and dependability, attentive unbiased listening and definitive action, always based on trying to figure out the right thing and then doing it.
It would be a good thing if Dave would live long enough to serve 10 more terms as Otsego County's lead representative — but let's at least make sure we snag him again for this next one!
Henry Weil
Cooperstown
