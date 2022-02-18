The American Red Cross cries for help because of a national blood shortage but fails to address not all who are willing to donate are eligible.
Federal regulations do not allow homosexual or bisexual men to contribute. If the aforementioned social classifications of people have been sexually active in a man-to-man scenario in the past three months, their blood is considered tainted and deemed unusable. This fuels the all too false stereotypes that they are excessive partiers, engage in more unprotected sex than other groups or are pedophiles or sexual predators. This exclusionary practice sends the message that protected sex between two men is unclean and riskier than other types of sex.
What is more confusing is the wording of the FDA’s “Revised Recommendations” guidance that states replies are self-reported and self-identified in the donor history questionnaire. This sounds vaguely reminiscent of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell days.
Since the crisis is so dire that patient care is at risk and necessary transfusions are on hold, a swift move to an emergency lift should be made on this antiquated policy. With all of the advances in technology available, perhaps the mandatory questionnaire for all should be replaced with a free screening opportunity for all. Action must be taken before the worst blood shortage in a decade becomes the worst blood shortage in history.
J.L. Garner
New York City
