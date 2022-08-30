I want to express my appreciation and admiration for the members of the Otsego County Board of Elections.
Under the leadership of the commissioners, Lori Lehenbauer and Michael Henrici, this group of six election board staff have done an amazing job of organizing two elections in less than three months! The work that it takes to make this happen is incredible.
These people need to be recognized for their professionalism and efficiency in putting together a second primary along with a special election vote. The countless hours that they have labored for all of us to be able to do our civic duty to vote are remarkable. They adhere to the laws and rules governing the election to assure that each vote is counted legally.
People who want to learn more about the way elections work should sign up to become a poll worker. The election board is always in need of more workers at the polls. Contact the Otsego Board of Elections for this purpose.
Thank you to all Board of Elections staff. Great job!
Mary Tedesco
Fly Creek
