At a time when public health experts and scientists urge caution on economic reopening plans and warn us the COVID-19 crisis is far from over, “Trump buries CDC report on how to open safely,” The Daily Star announced on May 8. Erroneously calling the report restrictive — the CDC has issued guidelines, not rules — the White House continues to ignore science to push an agenda destructive of human life. In the same week, Trump’s EPA has said it is suspending enforcement of environmental regulations during the pandemic. Yes, you heard that right. The administration thinks now is the time to exacerbate climate change and the accompanying threats to human health, despite a recent Harvard study linking increases in air pollution and the COVID-19 death rate.
Lived experience now tells us that animal-to-human borne illnesses and climate change are linked, and both are in our future. We cannot continue to burn fossil fuels and alter native ecosystems as we have done to our detriment. Large collective action that is cross cultural and cross political is necessary to defeat the perils facing our children and grandchildren.
Just as the states cannot go it alone in the current health crisis, the states can’t go it alone on climate change, despite heroic efforts to do so. Congressional leaders such as Mr. Schumer must push for a Green New Deal with the same ambitious renewable energy goals encoded in New York’s Climate Leadership and Protection Act. Bold action must start now.
Robert Muller
Edmeston
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.