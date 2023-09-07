More inflation confusion prompts me to write again. News media pass price increases as a problem of business people raising their prices. Actually, a dozen eggs is still a dozen eggs and a pound of butter likewise.
What actually happens is the amount of currency in circulation increases, resulting in each unit being less valuable.
Both political parties continually increase the issue of paper money, which they bribe us with to buy votes. The problem can only have one ending — gradual loss of the value of our nation's currency. Several of the nations of the world have destroyed their currency completely. Are we next?
In spite of this problem in our country, people who oppose those in power don't have their plane shot down as in Russia, or disappear as in modern China.
Gerard Bourgeois
Morris
