Over the past two years, Spectrum Cable has raised my rates over four times in several different ways. I remember in 2018 Anthony Brindisi ran on promises to stop Spectrum from doing such a thing. Talk is cheap, just the other day I saw that not only has Brindisi failed to lower Spectrum’s rates and stop them from raising them higher, he has taken money from a Spectrum-supported PAC for his own campaign! Brindisi spent his entire campaign promising to stop them, but instead has done nothing but give false promises to his constituents.
We need a representative who will actually follow through on their promises and not turn their back on us and take money from the very same people he promised to stand against. I will also not forget his promise NOT to impeach President Trump. I will remember in November to vote for a representative who has our backs, that person is Claudia Tenney.
James Zecca
Utica
