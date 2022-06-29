Many persons want a smaller federal government. There is a constant drumbeat to allow the States to control various decisions for residents, e.g. abortion rulings. The assumption is that any one state is so homogenous that decisions would represent a popular agreement. Maybe yes, but maybe no. Let’s use New York State as an example. Were we to offer a state-wide referendum on abortion, we may find a great divide between folks in New Berlin, New York, and East New York, Brooklyn. Perhaps we would do better to have such decisions closer to home rule and have the decision made at a county level. Otsego County versus Kings County. Better yet, perhaps a small village or hamlet could offer agreement about any issue. If all else fails, we could appeal to the basic family unit. Before you go to sleep, just ask the pregnant woman sleeping next to you what she wants to do.
Tom golden, PhD
New Berlin, NY
