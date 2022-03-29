Thank you for your editorial regarding the closure of Henderson Scout Reservation.
This camp opened in 1948 when the Otschodela Council BSA moved from a location on Otsego Lake to Crumhorn Mountain. Since that time, thousands of Scouts, leaders and both youth and adult staff have spent part of their summer there, learning, teaching and enjoying the fellowship with old and new friends that Scouting brings.
Some came just once or twice. Others like me came every summer for 30 years or more. Scouts painted Troop plaques that eventually covered the ceiling in the dining hall. They participated in color guard to raise the flag, Wednesday’s Council campfire, and Friday’s Order of the Arrow ceremony. They learned how to catch a fish and shoot an arrow. They came back to camp in the winter.
Finally, because of a cascade of decisions made by the BSA national organization, all of this is gone in a heartbeat.
Steven Gayle
South New Berlin
Gayle is Scoutmaster for Troop 44 in Gilbertsville
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.