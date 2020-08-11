In my opinion, your editorial “Wearing face masks shows you really care” is correct.
I am 78 and have cancer, which means I’m immune compromised. I didn’t go anywhere for months for fear of people not wearing masks. Now, thanks to your paper and businesses finally getting the message, I feel safer. Do I like staying home? No! Do I like wearing a mask? No! Do I like that I might be preventing the spread of COVID-19? Yes! It’s so simple— wear a mask.
I commend the stores and businesses that are now mandating mask wearing. It took some of them a long time to do this, but many are now putting out signs on their doors. They should have started sooner, but better late than never, and I thank any business I enter for helping to save lives. Such a little task, by wearing a mask. Thank you Daily Star, and all the businesses.
Bonnie Kiraly
Otego
