I am retired and my wife is a consultant to the National Institute of Health. We recently relocated to Delaware County. We are deeply concerned by the apparent lack of concern for public health exhibited by many business owners in Sullivan and Delaware counties who permit their employees to work without masks. When I have politely attempted to discuss the importance of wearing masks in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 with these employees, I have been met with laughter, derision and misinformation concerning the efficacy of mask wearing in reducing the spread of COVID-19. One employee of a local auto parts store actually responded that he did not need a mask or vaccine since he had taken hydroxychloroquine and that studies have proven that the Pfizer vaccine’s immunity only lasts for six months.
When I attempted to explain that the study to which he referred proved that the immunity afforded by Pfizer’s vaccine lasted at least six months, the period which the study covered I was met with laughter. As a former employer myself I am dismayed that local business owners would be so irresponsible as to permit employees dealing directly with the public to place their mistaken political beliefs before public health directives. Unlike politicians who owe their allegiance to a political party, members of the National Institute of Health and Center for Disease Control understand that COVID-19 is an efficient indiscriminate killer and can only be defeated with the cooperation of all.
Craig Klafter
Long Eddy
