I just spotted a pair of yellow-bellied sapsuckers mating. They were in an apple tree just outside my window!
It disturbed me so much I have crafted a letter to Mitch McConnell and to the members of the Supreme Court.
I beg them to put an end to this lewd behavior. I'm horrified.
Katherine Mario
Delhi
