Climate disruption is directly implicated in the long-lasting droughts responsible for more than 250 wildfires across Eastern Canada: “Air quality worsens due to wildfire smoke from Canada” (Daily Star, June 8). The long-term consequences to public health are incalculable.
Back in 1969, the burning of the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland was visible evidence of this country’s failure to enact environmental protections. Public outrage led to bipartisan support for passage of the Clean Water Act and creation of the EPA and state environmental protection agencies. Will red, smoke-filled skies across most of the U.S., accompanied by urgent warnings to stay indoors, drive similar action now? Not if the Republicans in Congress and state legislatures have anything to say about it.
Among current Republican presidential aspirants, not one has backed off from encouraging more fossil fuel production. Not one supports federal or state action to tackle climate change, arguing the threat is exaggerated or the cost of action too high.
This is a dramatic contrast to what is happening here in New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul has been actively supporting the state’s climate goals. Moving forward, she must ensure New York meets its off-shore wind and other renewable energy goals. She can do this by expediting renewable buildout across the state and seeing to it that offshore wind stays on schedule.
It cannot be stressed enough that clean energy projects help New York and the nation in multiple ways. Generating its own electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar helps to improve our energy security, lessens our vulnerability to price fluctuations and supply disruptions in the global fossil fuel market, and reduces air pollution caused by climate change. The quality of our lives depends on swift action.
Bart Farell
Clinton
