To the people of the city of Oneonta, specifically Ward 1 residents:
I have decided that due to focusing on my academic studies to get my degree in political science and to focus on my own personal medical issues, I am taking a temporary sabbatical from running for office during this time. Please respect my decision. When I run for office again, you will know based on campaign announcements, Facebook posts, etc.
A.J. Hamill
Oneonta
