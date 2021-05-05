The Margaretville Central School election will take place in-person in the school cafeteria from 2 to 8 p.m. May 18. Absentee ballot applications can be requested at this time from Beth Teuber at the school 845-586-2647.
I am a candidate for reelection to the Board of Education and would appreciate your vote.
The school board, administrators, teachers and staff have done a remarkable job keeping our district running safely this year in the face of tremendous and ever-changing challenges from the COVID pandemic. We have stepped our way carefully and vigilantly through remote, hybrid and in-person education.
I am now on the Finance Committee and the Building Committee but during the past three years I have worked cooperatively with my fellow board members on just about every conceivable issue that has come to the board. If re-elected, I will continue to do my homework and share my perspectives for the good of our students and in the best interest of responsible management of resources for our community.
Please mark your calendars; participation in school elections is an important opportunity to show your support for the school district.
Marc Osterweil
Margaretville
Osterweil is vice president of the Margaretville Central School Board of Education.
