This past week, vegetable farmer Corey Mosher came up with an interesting way to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic: he set up a GoFundMe account “to raise funds to purchase meals from local restaurants and offer those meals to the wonderful staff at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, NY.” Thanks to the generosity of the residents of Central New York, Corey’s initiative is now fully funded.
The Hamilton community is fortunate to have a hospital. Many small, rural hospitals have closed their doors, as national policies push to cut costs through the consolidation of services. This pandemic has illuminated the need for more, not fewer, hospitals.
To protect this valuable resource, we need leaders who understand the myriad pressures on our besieged health care system.
When the dust has settled on the war against this invisible enemy, we will have choices to make in the voting booth.
Corey Mosher is a man with new ideas in a time with complicated problems to solve. He is running for the 121st District’s State Assemblyman. I hope you’ll join me in voting for someone who is willing and able to do the work in Albany to keep the doors open on our beloved institution.
Until then, please consider making a donation to help our hospital weather the storm at https://www.communitymemorial.org/foundation/emergency-covid-19-fund/
Deborah Zahn
Hamilton
