As quoted on Page 3 of The Daily Star of Aug. 18, Len Carson seems to say that he is not responsible for the consequences of anti-vaccine messages that are displayed on his billboard. Mr. Carson is running for mayor of Oneonta. Do we want this kind of philosophy in a public official?
Frederic Chrislip
Oneonta
