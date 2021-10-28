The city of Oneonta faces a very critical decision in the election of the next mayor.
Sadly. through the policies of the previous political party controlling the city, even with the lessening but continuing pandemic, the city is hurting financially. The Recovery Act has replaced the lost revenue, but the problem is the incumbent offers no valid methods of using the federal funds to improve the future of our city.
One candidate has never understood what an urban city is and has counted upon the support of those who market candidates like a new deodorant. The other candidate has actually been a leader in the Common Council, asking the difficult questions and providing an employment history the opposite of his opponent.
Len Carson has successfully adapted to emergency situations and provided real solutions. How would one characterize the uncontrolled increase in rental homes and properties that provides no benefit to the city, only to the private investors? In fact the increase in rental apartments and homes often is accomplished by evading the legal requirement of obtaining Certificate of Occupancy for the city. Oneonta has become a city in which 47% of the population pays taxes and 53% do not pay taxes.
Community and commercial non-development may be exemplified by the inability to sell the former Bombers restaurant and building at a huge discount. Restoration of Oneonta will come only when we select competent individuals to lead.
There is only one valid candidate for mayor of the city that has the actual qualifications for the position, not a resume that seems rather vague.
I urge my fellow neighbors to vote for Len Carson.
Harvey Brody
Oneonta
