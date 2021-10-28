JEFFERSON - Edward R. Terk, born in Jefferson on Nov. 11, 1942, to Raymond and Katherine (Mertz) Terk, passed away on Oct. 17, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Carol Terk of 58 years and four sons, Michael and Anita (Sivos) Terk, Steven and Jamie (Ferraro) Terk, Timothy Terk, and Daniel Ter…