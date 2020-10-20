Well, friends, what more evidence do we need to realize we desperately need a change in Washington right now? We are in dire need of honest, sensible and reliable leadership in the guidance of our country. We the people have this one chance to get our country back on track. Four more years of the same thing and we will no longer have the freedom of a Democratic republic.
Take a look at what happened in Germany in the 1930s. Google “Facts about the rise and reign of Adolf Hitler.” See anything familiar looking?
Friends, in honor of the thousands of Americans who gave their lives for our country, please do your easy and simple little part by casting your vote for America on Nov. 3! It’s so important.
Willard C. Dann
Sidney
Dann is a Vietnam Purple Heart veteran.
